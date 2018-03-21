Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Japanese foreign minister calls to find out facts in Skripal case

World
March 21, 8:07 UTC+3

Taro Kono stressed that the use of chemical weapons is unacceptable

© Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP

TOKYO, March 21. /TASS/. The use of chemical weapons is unacceptable, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono stressed, calling for establishing facts in the investigation into the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal.

"I believe the use of chemical weapons in the light of the poisoning of former staff member of the Main Intelligence Directorate in the UK is unacceptable. Facts need to be found out in this case," Kono said, noting that he exchanged views on this case with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.


Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl

Accusations against Russia in Skripal case senseless until probe ends, Austria says

Ex-Colonel Sergei Skripal from Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a nerve agent on March 4 and found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury, UK. Both of them have been hospitalized and are in critical condition.

British authorities blamed Russia for the poisoning, but failed to provide any evidence to support their accusations. Russia refuted all of London’s allegations. With that, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats and the suspension of high-level bilateral contacts. On Saturday, in response to London’s moves, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Russia had declared 23 British diplomats personae-non-gratae and would expel them within a week, close the British consulate general in St. Petersburg, and terminate the British Council’s activity in Russia.

Persons
Sergey Lavrov
1
Russia to use SS-19 ICBMs as carriers for Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles — source
2
Kremlin comments on Trump’s failure to congratulate Putin on re-election victory
3
Lavrov: Deployment of US missile system to Japan directly affects Russia’s security
4
Diplomat calls on US to unconditionally abandon plans of attacking Damascus
5
Tokyo to host consultations between Japanese, Russian deputy ministers in May
6
Elon Musk’s efforts might push Russia to speed up its Mars program, cosmonaut notes
7
Ambassadors to attend meeting in Russian Foreign Ministry on Skripal case
