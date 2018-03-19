RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Accusations against Russia in Skripal case senseless until probe ends, Austria says

World
March 19, 12:23 UTC+3

Austria is not backing the United Kingdom in its accusations

Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl

BRUSSELS, March 19. /TASS/. Accusations against Moscow over the incident with the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal are premature before the investigation is over, Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said.

"In our view, first there is the need to carry out an expert-level investigation to establish a full picture of events before voicing any accusations, ideas and deliberations. A full-fledged investigation should be carried out jointly with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and other partners," the minister said.

According to Kneissl, a full picture of the case won’t be established at a meeting of the EU Council on Monday and therefore Austria is not backing the United Kingdom in its accusations.

