Lavrov expects Skripal himself to clarify Salisbury incident

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is hopeful that former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia, who suffered the effects of a nerve agent in Britain’s Salisbury, will recover and be able to shed a light on the incident.

"The fact is that Sergey Skripal and his daughter are alive," Lavrov said in an interview with Japanese and Vietnamese media, a portion of which has been published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website. "I hope that if they are cured, they will be able to shed some light on the incident," Lavrov said, adding that "no one wants to wait for that to happen."

"Decisions have already been made and, as our British counterparts said, they know everything but will show us nothing, while all we have to do is repent so they could start punishing us," the Russian top diplomat noted.

Lavrov also said that "when asked if they are sure things are what they say they are," particularly by western experts, "they say it is highly possible." But bearing in mind the flexibility of the English language, such accusations and provocations, including the expulsion of diplomats and the risk of further deteriorating relations, should not be based on something that is highly possible," the Russian foreign minister concluded.

Skripal case

On March 4, former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia suffered the effects of an unknown nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury. They are currently in the hospital in critical condition.

Skripal was earlier convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain and exchanged for Russian intelligence officers.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the substance used in the attack had been a Novichok-class nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union. On March 14, she accused Russia of an "unlawful use of force" against the United Kingdom and announced that London would expel 23 Russian diplomats and take other restrictive measures.

Russia has rejected all accusations and vowed to respond to the UK’s steps.