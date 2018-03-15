Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov expects Skripal himself to clarify Salisbury incident

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 15, 15:35 UTC+3

The Russian top diplomat hopes that the former Russian military intelligence colonel and his daughter "will be able to shed some light on the incident," if they are cured

Share
1 pages in this article
A police tent covering the spot where Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found in Salisbury, England

A police tent covering the spot where Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found in Salisbury, England

© AP Photo/Matt Dunham

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is hopeful that former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia, who suffered the effects of a nerve agent in Britain’s Salisbury, will recover and be able to shed a light on the incident.

Read also

NATO expects meetings in coming days to look into Skripal case

Foreign Ministry: May’s statement on Skripal incident undermines foundations of dialogue

UK to expel 23 Russian diplomats in connection with Skripal case

Trump agrees Russia must provide unambiguous answers about Skripal incident

Lavrov: Russia had no motives to poison Skripal and his daughter

"The fact is that Sergey Skripal and his daughter are alive," Lavrov said in an interview with Japanese and Vietnamese media, a portion of which has been published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website. "I hope that if they are cured, they will be able to shed some light on the incident," Lavrov said, adding that "no one wants to wait for that to happen."

"Decisions have already been made and, as our British counterparts said, they know everything but will show us nothing, while all we have to do is repent so they could start punishing us," the Russian top diplomat noted.

Lavrov also said that "when asked if they are sure things are what they say they are," particularly by western experts, "they say it is highly possible." But bearing in mind the flexibility of the English language, such accusations and provocations, including the expulsion of diplomats and the risk of further deteriorating relations, should not be based on something that is highly possible," the Russian foreign minister concluded.

Skripal case

On March 4, former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia suffered the effects of an unknown nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury. They are currently in the hospital in critical condition.

Skripal was earlier convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain and exchanged for Russian intelligence officers.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the substance used in the attack had been a Novichok-class nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union. On March 14, she accused Russia of an "unlawful use of force" against the United Kingdom and announced that London would expel 23 Russian diplomats and take other restrictive measures.

Russia has rejected all accusations and vowed to respond to the UK’s steps.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: Putin to choose measures against London corresponding to Russia’s interests
2
Lavrov expects Skripal himself to clarify Salisbury incident
3
Combat robots for Russian troops to go into serial production this year — defense minister
4
Aeroflot ready to become first customer of civilian supersonic jet
5
Putin discusses relations with UK, Eastern Ghouta situation with Security Council
6
UK blocks Russia-initiated UNSC statement on Skripal incident
7
Russia’s advanced Avangard hypersonic missile system to enter service by 2019 — source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама