NATO expects meetings in coming days to look into Skripal case

World
March 14, 19:49 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

Theresa May said that the case will be on the table of the North Atlantic Council on March 15

BRUSSELS, March 14. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Council will hold meetings, briefings and discussion in coming days to obtain more information from the United Kingdom about the investigation into Skripal case, the alliance’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.

Commenting on UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s words that the case will be on the table of the North Atlantic Council on March 15, a NATO official said, "We expect further meetings, briefings and discussion in the coming days."

British Prime Minister Theresa May on March 14 accused Russia of "unlawful use of force" against her country following an incident involving former GRU Colonel Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia. She said that 23 Russian diplomats would be expelled from the country within one week and that British officials would be absent from the FIFA World Cup finals. May speculated Moscow had lost control of the reserves of the toxic agent that had been used for an attack against the Skripals.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia had nothing to do with the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter and that London was trying to mislead the world public. Moscow urged London for related evidence and for providing them in keeping with the official procedures.

Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia suffered from the effects of a nerve gas. They were found in an unconscious condition on a bench near a shopping center in Salisbury. Both are in hospital and their condition is critical. May claimed they had been poisoned with a nerve agent of the Novichok group of chemicals, developed in the Soviet Union.

