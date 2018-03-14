Foreign Ministry: May’s statement on Skripal incident undermines foundations of dialogue

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. Moscow believes that British Prime Minister Theresa May’s statement on the poisoning of former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergey Skripal as an unprecedentedly blatant provocation, which undermines the foundations of dialogue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We believe that the statement British Prime Minister Theresa May made in the parliament on March 14, concerning measures to punish Russia for its alleged involvement in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter, is an unprecedentedly blatant provocation, which undermines the foundations of dialogue between our countries," the statement reads.