Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Foreign Ministry: May’s statement on Skripal incident undermines foundations of dialogue

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 14, 19:16 UTC+3

Moscow believes that the British PM's statement is an "unprecedentedly blatant provocation"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Dzhaparidze/TASS

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. Moscow believes that British Prime Minister Theresa May’s statement on the poisoning of former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergey Skripal as an unprecedentedly blatant provocation, which undermines the foundations of dialogue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Read also
UK Prime Minister Theresa May

UK to expel 23 Russian diplomats in connection with Skripal case

"We believe that the statement British Prime Minister Theresa May made in the parliament on March 14, concerning measures to punish Russia for its alleged involvement in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter, is an unprecedentedly blatant provocation, which undermines the foundations of dialogue between our countries," the statement reads.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
France objects to exterritorial anti-Russian sanctions, says ambassador
2
NATO won’t invoke Article 5 on collective defense over UK claims against Russia — source
3
Russia’s retaliation to Britain’s actions must be tough, proportionate — senate speaker
4
Britain's PM rolls out tough measures against Russia over ex-spy scandal
5
Kara Sea may become Russia’s fishing center
6
With Stephen Hawking’s passing, world loses one of its best minds, say Russian scientists
7
Sudan plans to sign memorandum with Russia on construction of nuclear power plant
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама