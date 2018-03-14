UK to expel 23 Russian diplomats in connection with Skripal case

LONDON, March 14. /TASS/. The United Kingdom will expel 23 Russian diplomats over the poisoning case of former Russian spy Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia, UK Prime Minister Theresa May told the parliament on Wednesday.

May noted that after the murder of former Federal Security Service officer Alexander Litvinenko in 2006 the UK kicked out four Russian diplomats. "Under the Vienna Convention, the United Kingdom will now expel 23 Russian diplomats," May said, claiming that they are "undeclared intelligence officers."

"They have just one week to leave," she said.