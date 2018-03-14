Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UK to expel 23 Russian diplomats in connection with Skripal case

World
March 14, 15:49 UTC+3

The diplomats have to leave the country within a week

Share
1 pages in this article
UK Prime Minister Theresa May

UK Prime Minister Theresa May

© EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Read also

UNSC to hold a meeting over Skripal poisoning in UK

Lavrov: Russia had no motives to poison Skripal and his daughter

Trump agrees Russia must provide unambiguous answers about Skripal incident

Theresa May accuses Russia of involvement in ex-officer Skripal poisoning

Putin advises Britons to get things clear with Skripal’s poisoning

LONDON, March 14. /TASS/. The United Kingdom will expel 23 Russian diplomats over the poisoning case of former Russian spy Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia, UK Prime Minister Theresa May told the parliament on Wednesday.

May noted that after the murder of former Federal Security Service officer Alexander Litvinenko in 2006 the UK kicked out four Russian diplomats. "Under the Vienna Convention, the United Kingdom will now expel 23 Russian diplomats," May said, claiming that they are "undeclared intelligence officers."

"They have just one week to leave," she said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
May rolls out tough measures against Russia over ex-spy scandal
2
UK to expel 23 Russian diplomats in connection with Skripal case
3
NATO won’t invoke Article 5 on collective defense over UK claims against Russia — source
4
Putin does not rule out Crimean Bridge opening in May
5
Lavrov: Russia had no motives to poison Skripal and his daughter
6
Turkey’s top diplomat calls for lifting all trade restrictions against Russia
7
Russia open to Ankara’s request to speed up S-400 system’s delivery — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама