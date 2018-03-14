UNSC to hold a meeting over Skripal poisoning in UK

UNITED NATIONS, March 14. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council will hold an open meeting to discuss the poisoning of former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergei Skripal, a source in the UK mission to the UN told TASS.

The meeting will begin at 15:00 local time, the source said, adding that British charge d'affaires Jonathan Allen would present a report.

Skripal incident

On March 4, Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, suffered from effects of an unknown nerve agent. They were found unconscious on a bench in a park near the Maltings shopping center in the city of Salisbury. Both are currently in hospital in critical condition.

On March 12, British Prime Minister Theresa May said it was highly likely that Russia was responsible for the attack on Skripal and his daughter. She identified the substance used in the attack as a Novichok nerve agent, developed in the Soviet Union.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow had nothing to do with the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter. He pointed out that Russia had not received any requests from the UK concerning a substance allegedly used in the Salisbury incident.