Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UK calls for UNSC meeting over Skripal poisoning

World
March 14, 15:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Theresa May said it was "highly likely" that Russia was responsible for the attack on Skripal and his daughter

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/JASON SZENES

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. The United Kingdom has called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council over the poisoning of former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergei Skripal, the British Foreign Office said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"The UK has called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council to update Council members on the investigation into the nerve agent attack in Salisbury," the tweet reads. 

Skripal incident

On March 4, Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, suffered from effects of an unknown nerve agent. They were found unconscious on a bench in a park near the Maltings shopping center in the city of Salisbury. Both are currently in hospital in critical condition.

Read also

Moscow not connected to ex-spy’s poisoning, says Kremlin

On March 12, British Prime Minister Theresa May said it was highly likely that Russia was responsible for the attack on Skripal and his daughter. She identified the substance used in the attack as a Novichok-class nerve agent, developed in the Soviet Union.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow had nothing to do with the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter. He pointed out that Russia had not received any requests from the UK concerning a substance allegedly used in the Salisbury incident.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Police confirms 17 killed in high school shooting in Florida
5
Passenger plane crashes in Moscow region
11
Taiwan rocked by devastating earthquake
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
May rolls out tough measures against Russia over ex-spy scandal
2
UK to expel 23 Russian diplomats in connection with Skripal case
3
NATO won’t invoke Article 5 on collective defense over UK claims against Russia — source
4
Putin does not rule out Crimean Bridge opening in May
5
Lavrov: Russia had no motives to poison Skripal and his daughter
6
Turkey’s top diplomat calls for lifting all trade restrictions against Russia
7
Russia open to Ankara’s request to speed up S-400 system’s delivery — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама