UK calls for UNSC meeting over Skripal poisoning

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. The United Kingdom has called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council over the poisoning of former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergei Skripal, the British Foreign Office said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"The UK has called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council to update Council members on the investigation into the nerve agent attack in Salisbury," the tweet reads.

Skripal incident

On March 4, Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, suffered from effects of an unknown nerve agent. They were found unconscious on a bench in a park near the Maltings shopping center in the city of Salisbury. Both are currently in hospital in critical condition.

On March 12, British Prime Minister Theresa May said it was highly likely that Russia was responsible for the attack on Skripal and his daughter. She identified the substance used in the attack as a Novichok-class nerve agent, developed in the Soviet Union.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow had nothing to do with the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter. He pointed out that Russia had not received any requests from the UK concerning a substance allegedly used in the Salisbury incident.