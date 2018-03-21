Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin: UK’s absence from Foreign Ministry briefing indicates reluctance to hear answers

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 21, 14:22 UTC+3

Earlier reports said that UK Ambassador to Russia Laurie Bristow would not take part in today’s meeting on the Salisbury incident at the Russian Foreign Ministr

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The absence of Britain’s representative from the Russian Foreign Ministry’s briefing for foreign ambassadors indicates unwillingness to hear Russia’s answers to London’s questions, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"I cannot help saying that this is, perhaps, another telling manifestation of the absurd situation when questions are asked and reluctance to hear any answers is shown," he said.

Read also
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin: London will either have to provide proof in Skripal case or apologize

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the situation in general should be evaluated in the Foreign Ministry itself. "This question should, of course, be addressed to the Foreign Ministry. It would not be quite correct for me to say anything," he added.

Earlier reports said that UK Ambassador to Russia Laurie Bristow would not take part in today’s meeting on the Salisbury incident at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Foreign Ministry had invited all foreign ambassadors in Moscow to take part in a meeting with the top officials and experts of the Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department to discuss the Skripal case.

On March 4, former Russian military intelligence Colonel Sergey Skripal convicted in Russia of spying for Britain and his daughter Yulia were exposed to a nerve agent in the city of Salisbury. They were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping center. Both are currently in the hospital in critical condition. London accused Moscow of involvement in Skripal's poisoning declining to provide any evidence. British Prime Minister Theresa May announced that London would expel 23 Russian diplomats and take other measures against Moscow. Russia has vehemently denied its alleged involvement in the incident and took tit-for-tat steps that included expelling the same number of British diplomats from the country.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
London deliberately seeks to undermine relations with Moscow — Lavrov
2
Russia to use SS-19 ICBMs as carriers for Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles — source
3
Supremacy under the sea: a glimpse at the power of Russia’s submarine fleet
4
Putin instructs his administration to consider Sobchak’s list of prisoners
5
Russia to increase flight range of upgraded Tu-160 bomber
6
Press review: Moscow’s fee cut imperils PACE and Gaddafi’s heirs call for Sarkozy’s trial
7
Russia’s submarine fleet capable of countering any threats, naval experts say
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама