MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. London will sooner or later have to either provide evidence for its allegations against Moscow in the incident with the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal or apologize, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Sooner or later they will have to be responsible for these allegations: they will either have to provide some evidence or apologize," Peskov said, noting that the UK’s accusations against Russia are difficult to explain.