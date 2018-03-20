Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Interior Ministry says Skripal case not to harm its relations with UK counterpart

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 20, 15:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The interaction with Britain’s law enforcement agencies was at a very low level in the past, according to the deputy interior minister

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The situation following the poisoning in Britain of former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal, convicted in Russia of spying for Britain, will cause no influence on the Russian Interior Ministry’s relations with its British counterpart, Deputy Interior Minister Igor Zubov said in the State Duma on Tuesday.

Read also

Russia regrets EU chose ‘European solidarity’ over objectivity in Skripal case

Putin tells Macron there is no evidence of Russia’s involvement in Skripal case

Kremlin: London will either have to provide proof in Skripal case or apologize

Accusations against Russia in Skripal case senseless until probe ends, Austria says

Putin on Skripal case: Russia possesses no such toxic agents

"Our interaction with Britain’s law enforcement agencies was at a very low level in the past. It was carried out through official international organizations, such as Interpol. For this reason we have no particular claims against them or expectations in this connection. Nothing will change for us at all," Zubov told the media.

"If the British authorities have any queries to be addressed to the Russian Interior Ministry or some requests under international rules, the ministry will act in accordance with its obligations. There will be no restrictions or biased attitude."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Trump’s failure to congratulate Putin on re-election victory
2
Russia to use SS-19 ICBMs as carriers for Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles — source
3
Moscow warns of negative effects of Skopje’s accession to NATO
4
Kremlin urges ‘cool-headedness’ and to wait for evidence on ex-spy’s poisoning from London
5
Press review: Russia’s election takeaways and 2018 vote for Crimeans as second referendum
6
Voter turnout for Russian presidential election exceeds 67%
7
Scandal around Skripal case related to Syria - Russia’s Foreign Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама