Russia regrets EU chose ‘European solidarity’ over objectivity in Skripal case

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russia regrets that the European Union has opted in favor of considerations of "European solidarity’ on the Skripal case, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday, commenting on the EU Foreign Affairs Council’s statement.

"We regret that the European Union, ignoring obvious facts, has once again opted in favor of the misinterpreted considerations of ‘European solidarity’ and anti-Russian reflexes," the ministry said.

"Such situations, obviously, do no credit to the European Union’s foreign policy."