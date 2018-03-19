RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

No valid cases of disorderly conduct reported at election, Russian Interior Ministry says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 19, 12:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The ministry noted that the number of crimes committed, car crashes and administrative violations dropped during Election Day

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers prevented any serious violations of public order at polling stations during the Russian presidential election, the Russian Interior Ministry’s press service reported on Monday.

"The measures taken by law enforcement agencies in cooperation with executive bodies and election commissions helped prevent any serious breaches of public order," the ministry said. The bureau stressed that the Interior Ministry and the Federal National Guard Troops Service fully implemented a package of measures to ensure the protection of public order and security in the run-up to and during the course of the election.

Read also

Putin garners record amount of votes that tops all recent Russian presidential elections

About 275,000 Interior Ministry employees, 81,500 members of the Federal National Guard Troops Service, 21,000 members of private security companies, 46,700 members of the Voluntary People’s Guards and public groups, as well as 7,400 Cossacks were on duty to maintain security during the election.

The ministry noted that the number of crimes committed, car crashes and administrative violations dropped during Election Day.

According to the latest data from the Russian Central Election Commission, incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin is leading in the election, with 76.65% of votes after processing 99% the ballot count by the district election commissions. CPRF candidate Pavel Grudinin ranks second with 11.82%, followed by LDPR candidate Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who has 5.68% of the vote, occupying third place.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin receives 76.66% of votes after 99.84% of ballots counted
2
Kremlin: London will either have to provide proof in Skripal case or apologize
3
Accusations against Russia in Skripal case senseless until probe ends, Austria says
4
Russian presidential election 2018
5
Putin garners record amount of votes that tops all recent Russian presidential elections
6
How Russians in Europe voted in 2018 presidential election
7
US preparing strikes on Syria, carrier strike groups set up in Mediterranean — general
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама