Putin garners record amount of votes that tops all recent Russian presidential elections

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin has secured a record number of votes in all the recent presidential election campaigns in Russia, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Nikolai Bulaev told reporters on Monday.

He noted during the vote counting that more than 56 million people or 76.66% voted for Putin. "This is likewise an absolute record during the past several presidential campaigns in Russia," he said.

For her part, CEC Chairperson Ella Pamfilova described Putin’s victory in the election as unprecedented. "This is a huge event for the country - electing Russia’s president. According to preliminary results, the winner is Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, who has garnered an unprecedented number of votes," she said.