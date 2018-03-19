RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin garners record amount of votes that tops all recent Russian presidential elections

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 19, 11:25 UTC+3

56 million people or 76.66% voted for Putin, according to the Central Election Commission

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Nikolskiy/Russian Presidential press service/TASS

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin has secured a record number of votes in all the recent presidential election campaigns in Russia, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Nikolai Bulaev told reporters on Monday.

Read also

Putin thanks his supporters for their votes at Sunday’s presidential polls

He noted during the vote counting that more than 56 million people or 76.66% voted for Putin. "This is likewise an absolute record during the past several presidential campaigns in Russia," he said.

For her part, CEC Chairperson Ella Pamfilova described Putin’s victory in the election as unprecedented. "This is a huge event for the country - electing Russia’s president. According to preliminary results, the winner is Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, who has garnered an unprecedented number of votes," she said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin receives 76.66% of votes after 99.84% of ballots counted
2
Kremlin: London will either have to provide proof in Skripal case or apologize
3
Accusations against Russia in Skripal case senseless until probe ends, Austria says
4
Russian presidential election 2018
5
Putin garners record amount of votes that tops all recent Russian presidential elections
6
How Russians in Europe voted in 2018 presidential election
7
US preparing strikes on Syria, carrier strike groups set up in Mediterranean — general
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама