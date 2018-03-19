RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Putin receives 76.66% of votes after 99.84% of ballots counted

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 19, 11:45 UTC+3

Voter turnout reached 67.49%, according to preliminary data

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russia’s incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin garnered 76.66% of the vote in the March 18 election with 99.84% of the ballots counted, the Central Election Commission said.

Read also

Putin garners record amount of votes that tops all recent Russian presidential elections

Director of the Lenin State Farm Pavel Grudinin, nominated by the Communist Party of Russia, is second with 11.80% of the vote, while leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Vladimir Zhirinovsky is third with 5.66%.

Voter turnout for the Russian presidential election reached 67.49%, according to preliminary data.

"[According to data] as of 10.45 a.m. Moscow Time, 73,432,312 people voted [in the Russian presidential election on March 18], the turnout reaches 67.49%," Bulayev said.

Russian presidential election 2018
Persons
Vladimir Putin
