Voter turnout for Russia’s presidential election reaches 52.97%

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Voter turnout in the Russian presidential election stands at 52.97%, according to the latest data (as of 18:00 Moscow time), Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) reported.

According to the Central Election Commission, the voter turnout was 51.9% at 17:08 Moscow. CEC Deputy Chairman Nikolai Bulaev noted that the data on voter turnout would be updated in the commission’s Information Center every three minutes.

According to Bulaev, the online data on the voter turnout changed until 18:00 Moscow time, while the final figures will be presented together with the outcome of the vote.