RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Voter turnout for Russia’s presidential election reaches 52.97%

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 18, 18:34 UTC+3

CEC Deputy Chairman Nikolai Bulaev noted that the data on voter turnout would be updated in the commission’s Information Center every three minutes

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Turnout in Russia’s presidential election in Moscow exceeds 40% as of 15:00

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Voter turnout in the Russian presidential election stands at 52.97%, according to the latest data (as of 18:00 Moscow time), Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) reported.

According to the Central Election Commission, the voter turnout was 51.9% at 17:08 Moscow. CEC Deputy Chairman Nikolai Bulaev noted that the data on voter turnout would be updated in the commission’s Information Center every three minutes.

According to Bulaev, the online data on the voter turnout changed until 18:00 Moscow time, while the final figures will be presented together with the outcome of the vote.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian presidential election 2018
2
Over one-third of Crimeans vote in Russia’s presidential election by noon
3
US preparing strikes on Syria, carrier strike groups set up in Mediterranean - general
4
Voter turnout at Russia’s presidential election exceeds 59%
5
Over 20 Russian voters not let to polling station in Kiev by nationals
6
Russian Central Election Commission repels DDoS attack against its website on election day
7
Russian diplomats denied access to Skripal
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама