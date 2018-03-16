Moscow indignant at Kiev’s decision to deny access to voting for Russian nationals

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Interior Ministry’s decision to deny access to Russian diplomatic mission for Russian nationals wanting to take part in the presidential elections is unprecedented and cause nothing but resentment, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The decision of the Ukrainian authorities of March 16, 2018 to deny access for Russian citizens to the embassy and consulates general on the Russian presidential election day causes nothing but resentment," the ministry stressed. "Such actions have no precedents and are beyond the generally accepted image of a civilized country."

According to the Foreign Ministry, Kiev’s decision to deny Russian nationals access to polling stations at Russian diplomatic missions on the Russian presidential election day is open interference into Russia’s domestic affairs.

"It is an open interference into the purely domestic affairs of the Russian Federation, which can entail escalation of tension in the already strained bilateral relations," the ministry said.

Russia expects the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and other international structure to give an assessment of Kiev’s decision to deny access for polling station at Russian diplomatic missions for Russian citizens planning to take part in the presidential polls, the Foreign Ministry said.

"We hope Kiev’s actions will be duly assessed by the United Nations, OSCE and other authoritative international structures," the ministry stressed.