Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow indignant at Kiev’s decision to deny access to voting for Russian nationals

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 16, 21:25 UTC+3

According to the Foreign Ministry, such actions are "beyond the generally accepted image of a civilized country"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Tereschenko/TASS

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Interior Ministry’s decision to deny access to Russian diplomatic mission for Russian nationals wanting to take part in the presidential elections is unprecedented and cause nothing but resentment, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The decision of the Ukrainian authorities of March 16, 2018 to deny access for Russian citizens to the embassy and consulates general on the Russian presidential election day causes nothing but resentment," the ministry stressed. "Such actions have no precedents and are beyond the generally accepted image of a civilized country."

Read also

Russian nationals will not be able to cast votes at March 18 presidential polls in Ukraine

Russian MPs to raise issue of violation of Russians’ rights in Ukraine at OSCE assembly

Russia may go to ECHR over Kiev’s hampering Russian nationals to vote in presidential poll

According to the Foreign Ministry, Kiev’s decision to deny Russian nationals access to polling stations at Russian diplomatic missions on the Russian presidential election day is open interference into Russia’s domestic affairs.

"It is an open interference into the purely domestic affairs of the Russian Federation, which can entail escalation of tension in the already strained bilateral relations," the ministry said.

Russia expects the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and other international structure to give an assessment of Kiev’s decision to deny access for polling station at Russian diplomatic missions for Russian citizens planning to take part in the presidential polls, the Foreign Ministry said.

"We hope Kiev’s actions will be duly assessed by the United Nations, OSCE and other authoritative international structures," the ministry stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia presses charges over Yulia Skripal's attempted murder, businessman's death in UK
2
All decisions on response measures to UK already taken — Russian diplomat
3
Russia to cut defense spending, capital construction outlays, vows presidential aide
4
Russia’s advanced Avangard hypersonic missile system to enter service by 2019 — source
5
Russia’s first modern supersonic passenger jet can be designed in 7-8 years
6
OPCW begins studying information about Novichok-type nerve agent
7
Russia's Tupolev-95MSM bomber delivers first-ever strike on mission to Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама