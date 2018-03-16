Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian MPs to raise issue of violation of Russians’ rights in Ukraine at OSCE assembly

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 16, 20:50 UTC+3
MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russian lawmakers will raise the issue of Ukraine’s not letting Russian nationals take part in the upcoming presidential elections at international parliamentary organizations, including the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, a senior Russian lawmaker told TASS on Friday.

Russian nationals will not be able to cast votes at March 18 presidential polls in Ukraine

"I think this issue [about violations of Russian citizens’ rights in Ukraine] will be raised at the Security Council. As lawmakers, we will raise it at international parliamentary organizations, including at an OSCE Parliamentary Assembly session in Berlin this summer," said Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house.

Topics
Russian presidential election 2018
