Russian MPs to raise issue of violation of Russians’ rights in Ukraine at OSCE assembly

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russian lawmakers will raise the issue of Ukraine’s not letting Russian nationals take part in the upcoming presidential elections at international parliamentary organizations, including the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, a senior Russian lawmaker told TASS on Friday.

"I think this issue [about violations of Russian citizens’ rights in Ukraine] will be raised at the Security Council. As lawmakers, we will raise it at international parliamentary organizations, including at an OSCE Parliamentary Assembly session in Berlin this summer," said Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house.