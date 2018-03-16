Russia may go to ECHR over Kiev’s hampering Russian nationals to vote in presidential poll

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russia may go to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) or the United Nations International Court of Justice if Ukraine denies access to Russian diplomatic missions for Russian nationals wanting to take part in the presidential polls, Vasily Likhachev, a member of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC), told TASS on Friday.

"If such facts do take place, as an expert in international law, I can say that we will have serious grounds to go to the European Court of Human Rights or, maybe, the United Nations International Court of Justice to protect our citizens," he said.