Russian Embassy in London receives threats targeting diplomats — ambassador

March 15, 18:03 UTC+3

The embassy tries to maximally cooperate with the police

MOSCOW, March 15./TASS/. The Russian Embassy in London is receiving threats targeting diplomats, Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko told Rossiya 24 television on Thursday.

"Negative stuff also comes with the appeals the embassy receives. These are people who pledge to punish diplomats. Of course, we work with the police in each concrete case, and try to maximally cooperate with them [the police]," the Russian diplomat said.

Alexander Yakovenko said threats don’t come often, but the embassy takes each of these incidents in earnest. "There are a lot of emotionally disturbed people and people with criminal background. Everything can be expected from them," the senior diplomat added.

He also said that the Russian side is satisfied with the way the London police cooperate in looking into the threats.

