MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. London has handed to Moscow a list of 23 Russian diplomats declared personae non grata, with the embassy’s military diplomats put on it, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in the 60 Minutes program on Rossiya’24 channel.

"Today, the list was handed to the Russian side, we have it," she said. "They are Russian diplomats. Among them are military diplomats. Those people are ordered to leave the United Kingdom within seven days."