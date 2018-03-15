Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov warns that Moscow won't tolerate Western ultimatums

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 15, 13:58 UTC+3

Top diplomat vows the response will come "very quickly"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. Russia’s comeback to the world scene as an equitable partner that defies dictating and ultimatums causes a nervous reaction from the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the forum Russia - A Country of Opportunities on Thursday.

"There has been a very nervous reaction to Russia’s comeback as an equitable partner who does not impose anything on others but does not tolerate dictating or ultimatums. Our western partners’ reaction to this is very painful," he said.

"To no avail," Lavrov went on to say. "We do not seek confrontation with anybody. We wish to cooperate with all on equitable terms, on the basis of mutual respect and search for a balance of interest and mutually acceptable approaches."

The gist of what is happening is the "categorical reluctance of the United States and its western allies to agree that the 500-year-long period of western domination in world affairs is coming to an end." In his opinion, transition to a new, multipolar, democratic and fair world order will last long, but already now this transition is painful for those who "are in the habit of ruling the world for centuries."

"They are in the habit of ruling the roost," Lavrov said.

Read also

Kremlin: Putin to choose measures against London corresponding to Russia’s interests

Russia’s response to London’s measures against Moscow will follow very soon, Lavrov stressed. 

"The response will come very quickly, I can assure you," Lavrov said in reply to the corresponding question. 

Russian top diplomat has dismissed as outrageous and breaking the bounds of decency the British government’s actions following the poisoning of Sergey Skripal, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Britain. 

"We are prepared for restoring partnership with the European Union when our European neighbors no longer have the wish to follow along the track of US Russophobic trends, including sanctions and provocations, and when they are no longer interested in tolerating the outrageous actions that we have seen on the part of the British government and that go far beyond the bounds of elementary decency.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: Putin to choose measures against London corresponding to Russia’s interests
2
Russia will not allow anyone to influence its foreign policy — Lavrov
3
Diplomat takes swipe at UK’s purported ‘love’ for Russia shown at global organizations
4
Aeroflot ready to become first customer of civilian supersonic jet
5
Putin prefers to stay mum on how he escaped assassination attempts
6
Lavrov: Russia had no motives to poison Skripal and his daughter
7
Energy chief comments on UK's potential rejection of Russian energy resources
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама