Lavrov warns that Moscow won't tolerate Western ultimatums

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. Russia’s comeback to the world scene as an equitable partner that defies dictating and ultimatums causes a nervous reaction from the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the forum Russia - A Country of Opportunities on Thursday.

"There has been a very nervous reaction to Russia’s comeback as an equitable partner who does not impose anything on others but does not tolerate dictating or ultimatums. Our western partners’ reaction to this is very painful," he said.

"To no avail," Lavrov went on to say. "We do not seek confrontation with anybody. We wish to cooperate with all on equitable terms, on the basis of mutual respect and search for a balance of interest and mutually acceptable approaches."

The gist of what is happening is the "categorical reluctance of the United States and its western allies to agree that the 500-year-long period of western domination in world affairs is coming to an end." In his opinion, transition to a new, multipolar, democratic and fair world order will last long, but already now this transition is painful for those who "are in the habit of ruling the world for centuries."

"They are in the habit of ruling the roost," Lavrov said.

Russia’s response to London’s measures against Moscow will follow very soon, Lavrov stressed.

"The response will come very quickly, I can assure you," Lavrov said in reply to the corresponding question.

Russian top diplomat has dismissed as outrageous and breaking the bounds of decency the British government’s actions following the poisoning of Sergey Skripal, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Britain.

"We are prepared for restoring partnership with the European Union when our European neighbors no longer have the wish to follow along the track of US Russophobic trends, including sanctions and provocations, and when they are no longer interested in tolerating the outrageous actions that we have seen on the part of the British government and that go far beyond the bounds of elementary decency.".