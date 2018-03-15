Putin prefers to stay mum on how he escaped assassination attempts

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin prefers to remain quiet about known cases of assassination plots against him. In Andrey Kondrashov’s documentary entitled ‘Putin,’ uploaded to the VKontakte and Odnoklassniki social networks, Putin replied philosophically when the interviewer raised this subject.



"Do you really think it’s worth talking about that?" Putin asked Kondrashov in the interview.

"There are quite a few catchy sayings on this score. For instance, Nursultan Nazarbayev [Kazakhstan’s president] often recalls this one, ‘The throne and the scaffold are always close to each other'," Putin said.



"The ‘throne’ part of the saying is beside the point, though. I’ve never felt I’m holding some throne," he explained. "The real meaning is this: when making a choice one should be aware of the implications."

