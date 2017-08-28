Putin promises judo theory lesson for Hungarian premier

Russia’s large antisubmarine warfare ship conducts drills in Red SeaMilitary & Defense August 28, 21:19
FIFA World Cup trophy to go on global journey from Moscow on September 9Sport August 28, 20:58
Russian figure skating star Lipnitskaya may work as state official — sports ministerSport August 28, 20:11
Putin promises judo theory lesson for Hungarian premierSport August 28, 19:56
Russian planes destroy 26 pieces of equipment, two Islamic State strongholdsMilitary & Defense August 28, 17:38
US sanctions against Venezuela aimed at worsening internal situation — Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 28, 16:58
Russian Olympic champion in figure skating Lipnitskaya wraps up sports careerSport August 28, 16:23
The 20th century's greatest human rights activistsWorld August 28, 16:17
Trade turnover between Russia and China might exceed $80 bln by end of 2017Business & Economy August 28, 16:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BUDAPEST, August 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to hold a theory lesson on judo for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The World Judo Championship started in the Hungarian capital on Monday.
"Thank you for the invitation. This is not football, of course, but this is also a good kind of sport," Putin said as he started his talk with Orban.
"I’m trying to learn," the Hungarian premier answered.
"I’ll tell the theory," the Russian leader replied.
The Hungarian premier said it was a great honor for his country to host the World Judo Championship.
"This is a very popular kind of sport, by the way," Putin said in reply.
According to Orban, special manuals on judo have been published in Hungary.
"Quotes with the reference to you about judo and about what can be learnt are frequently mentioned," Orban told Putin.
"I’m one of the co-authors of this book, including for children," the Russian leader said.
The Russian leader later visited World Judo Championship events. He sat on one of the tribunes near Orban. Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga was also present.
Putin saw a women’s judo contest between Russian judoka Irina Dolgova and her opponent from Kazakhstan Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh for the bronze medal in the weight category of up to 48 kilograms. The Russian judoka suffered a defeat.