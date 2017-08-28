Back to Main page
Putin promises judo theory lesson for Hungarian premier

Sport
August 28, 19:56 UTC+3 BUDAPEST

Viktor Orban said it was a great honor for his country to host the World Judo Championship

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

© Alexey Druzhinin/Russian presidential press service/TASS

BUDAPEST, August 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to hold a theory lesson on judo for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The World Judo Championship started in the Hungarian capital on Monday.

"Thank you for the invitation. This is not football, of course, but this is also a good kind of sport," Putin said as he started his talk with Orban.

"I’m trying to learn," the Hungarian premier answered.

"I’ll tell the theory," the Russian leader replied.

The Hungarian premier said it was a great honor for his country to host the World Judo Championship.

"This is a very popular kind of sport, by the way," Putin said in reply.

According to Orban, special manuals on judo have been published in Hungary.

"Quotes with the reference to you about judo and about what can be learnt are frequently mentioned," Orban told Putin.

"I’m one of the co-authors of this book, including for children," the Russian leader said.

The Russian leader later visited World Judo Championship events. He sat on one of the tribunes near Orban. Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga was also present.

Putin saw a women’s judo contest between Russian judoka Irina Dolgova and her opponent from Kazakhstan Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh for the bronze medal in the weight category of up to 48 kilograms. The Russian judoka suffered a defeat.

