Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Putin confesses he doesn’t use social networks

Society & Culture
July 21, 16:44 UTC+3

The Russian president said that his working days are so busy and finish so late at night that he is not in the mood for Instagram

© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

SOCHI, July 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has confessed he doesn’t use social networks and has nothing to do with any of the existing accounts.

Poll shows most young Russians favor ban on use of social networks for children under 14

"My working days are so busy and finish so late at night that I am not in the mood for Instagram. All I think about is to get to bed to sleep," he said. "As for me, I don’t use that [social networks - TASS] practically," he said answering children’s questions at the Sirius Educational Center for Gifted Children on Friday.

According to the president, his administration staff members make wide use of the internet and social networks as well. He said he knows about thousands of accounts that use his name this or that way.

"I have nothing to do with either of them. Just beware of that. So, everything that is written on my behalf is not me," Putin said, adding he hopes those who maintain such account write nothing bad on his behalf.

