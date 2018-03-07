Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin: US policy of blacklisting all ‘indiscriminately’ is sign of weakness

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 07, 11:42 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin is disappointed not in his US counterpart Donald Trump, but in the unpredictable system of Russia-US relationship

© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. The US policy of ‘indiscriminately’ including all in sanctions lists is a sign of weakness rather than of strength, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with anchorman Vladimir Solovyov in the documentary "World Order 2018."

"What actually happened? They indiscriminately included all in some blacklist and called everyone an enemy. This is a sign of weakness rather than of strength, when they try to get everyone by one flapper. It does not work like that, this is a manifestation of incompetence," Putin said, commenting on a remark by the anchorman on the US sanctions lists against Iran and North Korea.

On Russia-US relations 

Vladimir Putin is disappointed not in his US counterpart Donald Trump, but in the unpredictable system of Russia-US relationship, as he himself said:

"No, I am not disappointed, moreover, he made a very good impression on me on personal level," Putin said. "I am disappointed not in the partner but in the entire system. One cannot but be disappointed in it as it has proved ineffective and self-destructive. It is hard to deal with such a system because it is unpredictable," he added.

At the same time, Putin lauded the US president’s business prowess. "I think he is a reasonable man, despite his flamboyant ways - a result of his previous activities and experience," he said. The Russian leader added that while talking business, Trump "gets to the core of issues, he listens and communicates with the other party."

"It is possible to make agreements with him, I can see that compromises may be reached," Putin stressed.

