Putin names one of main threats to Russia's sovereignty

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 01, 12:48 UTC+3

The Russian leader believes that only those who use technological advantage will get the upper hand

© Egor Aleev/TASS

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Technological inferiority may lead to downgrading security level and the country’s economic possibilities and losing its sovereignty as a result, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly, stressing the need to develop technologies.

"Technological inferiority and dependence mean downgrading security and the country’s economic possibilities and the result will be losing its sovereignty. This is so, and not another way," Putin stressed.

The speed of technological changes in the world is growing by leaps and bounds and those who use this "technological wave" will gain the lead.

Artificial intelligence

A legal basis should be created for removing all barriers in the development and use of robotics, artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies as soon as possible, Putin emphasized.

"There is a need to promptly create a legal basis for removing all barriers in the development and broad use of robotics, artificial intelligence, unmanned vehicles, electronic commerce and big data technologies," he said, adding that "the legal basis should be continuously updated."

