Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian and French academies of sciences to explore sea and nuclear physics jointly

Science & Space
October 31, 12:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Among other projects, the preservation and study of human heritage, sea exploration and marine archaeology were discussed

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Academy of Sciences building in Moscow

Russian Academy of Sciences building in Moscow

© Sergey Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) and the French Academy of Sciences have signed a framework cooperation agreement. The document was signed on Tuesday by Permanent Representative of the French Academy of Sciences Catherine Brechignac and RAS President Alexander Sergeev.

"The meeting was very interesting to us, because, apart from singing the framework agreement, we discussed specific scientific projects," Sergeev said after the signing of the agreement.

The meeting participants discussed, among other projects, preservation and study of human heritage, sea exploration, such as the Mediterranean and Black Seas exploration, including marine archaeology, as well as nuclear physics, he said.

Read also

Russia and France to mark 300th anniversary of Peter the Great’s visit

Brechignac also gave Sergeev a facsimile of Peter the Great’s letter after his election as an honorary member of the French Academy of Sciences in 1717.

"This is a very important gift for the academy. Peter was the first Russian academician, but not of a Russian academy. Maybe, France’s example made him realize that Russia needs an academy of its own to be established in 1724," Sergeev said.

During the Moscow visit, the head of the French academy will also award Director of the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR) Viktor Matveev and Director of the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology at the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Makarov. On November 1, Brechignac will speak at the opening ceremony for a science conference at the Higher School of Economics.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin slams reports about alleged preparations for Putin-Trump meeting as ridiculous
2
Lavrov castigates West’s efforts to hide behind cloak of secrecy in ‘Russia blame game’
3
Russia may further ease visa restrictions for Chinese tourists in near future
4
Russia's new medium-airlift military transport aircraft to make its first flight in 2023
5
Russia moves up to 35th position in Doing Business rating
6
Lavrov lambasts EU for playing ‘Russia blame game’ for all its woes
7
Fourth Borei-class submarine to be floated out in November
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама