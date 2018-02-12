Putin says efficiency of Russian science will raise its world prestige

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday it was more important to make domestic science more efficient inside the country rather than to raise its prestige in the world.

"Raising the efficiency [of science] inside the country is more important, of course, than the prestige [of Russian science] abroad," Putin said at a meeting with the finalists of the Leaders of Russia contest.

The second direction is also very important but it is of secondary significance, the Russian leader said.

"They will know about us even more [in the world], if we are able to organize normally the efficiency of our science’s work inside the country," Putin said.