West seeks regime change plan in Syria instead of Geneva process, says Lavrov

BELGRADE, February 22./TASS/. Moscow suspects that the West wants to focus on the implementation of plan B for Syria instead of the Geneva process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"A combination of factors makes us think, that the aim of those who want to pass this resolution (on the situation in Eastern Ghouta and humanitarian pause) now without taking into regard our essential amendments, is not to help the civilians, but to shift the focus in the Syrian issue from the need to urgently launch the Geneva talks basing on success of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Syria, to demonize the Syrian government in order to advance the so-called Plan B to overthrow the regime (of President Bashar Assad) in violation of UN Security Council resolution 2254," Lavrov said.

"If our arguments are ignored once again, we have no other choice but to be reinforced in the view that the aim of the authors of this initiative is to once again shift the attention to Damascus, cover up terrorist groups," the diplomat said.