Kremlin says work is underway to improve situation in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 22, 14:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kremlin comments on the situation in Eastern Ghouta

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Amid the recent events in Eastern Ghouta, the Kremlin assesses the situation in Syria as leaving "much to be desired." "Active work is being conducted, and the situation leaves much to be desired, mildly speaking," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "So, there is focused work on this issue underway."

The Kremlin spokesman declined to answer whether Russia plans to veto the resolution on ceasefire in Syria proposed by Sweden and Kuwait. He redirected this question to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

In a statement from White House press secretary Sarah Sanders released on Thursday, the US accused Moscow and Damascus of attacks over Eastern Ghouta residents. Sanders also called on Russia and its partners to fulfil their obligations on de-escalation zones, especially Eastern Ghouta.

On Wednesday, Russia asked for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the besieged suburb of Damascus. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that the meeting would help the Security Council members "to present their vision, their understanding of this situation and offer ways out." According to the program published on the Security Council’s official website, the meeting will start on Thursday at 12:00 New York time (20:00 Moscow time).

Eastern Ghouta that is being controlled by militants and is under siege by the government forces is listed as a de-escalation zone established in accordance with the agreement of May 4, 2017, between the peace underwriters in Syria - Russia, Iran and Turkey. On Wednesday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for immediate ceasefire in Eastern Ghouta to provide humanitarian help to the population and evacuate those injured.

Foreign policy Syrian conflict
