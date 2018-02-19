Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov dismisses as speculations reports of hundreds of killed Russians in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 19, 11:50 UTC+3

Tensions are being fanned over fake news without specific facts being presented, the Russian top diplomat said

Share
1 pages in this article
Deir ez-Zor, Syria

Deir ez-Zor, Syria

© AP Photo

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has dismissed reports of hundreds of Russians allegedly killed in Syria as attempts to indulge in speculations on war in that country.

"The stuff we read about hundreds and even thousands of killed Russian mercenaries are attempts to indulge in speculations on the war that regrettably is continuing in Syria," Lavrov told the media on the sidelines of the conference of the international discussion club Valdai entitled Russia in the Middle East: Playing on all Fields.

Read also

No new information about Russians killed in Syria — Kremlin

Diplomat slams reports on numerous Russian deaths in Syria as terrorist-produced fake news

MP slams fake news reports about numerous Russian deaths in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

Putin made no decision to classify information about casualties in Syria — Kremlin

Kremlin urges media not to rely on misinformation on developments in Syria

"I believe that these attempts are not very appropriate, to say the least," Lavrov said. "Tensions are being fanned over fake news without specific facts being presented. An investigation is in progress. Please, stay patient," Lavrov said.

At the beginning of February the CBS television network claimed that Russian citizens were among Syrian pro-government militias who on February 7 allegedly attacked the headquarters of the Washington-backed Syrian Democratic Forces near the village of Khusham, Deir ez-Zor province, on February 7. The US-led coalition dealt a strike on the pro-government forces.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said Syrian militias in Deir ez-Zor came under the coalition’s fire on February 7 due to lack of coordination with the Russian military. Twenty five militias were injured in the incident. There were no Russian military servicemen in the area at that moment, the Defense Ministry said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies
2
Moscow calls on US not to play with fire in Syria
3
Sweet Decay: Ukraine confectionery says Russian assets better rotten than sold rock bottom
4
Putin, Erdogan discuss Syrian crisis
5
Russia ready to help in Afrin conflict settlement — Foreign Ministry
6
Russian large amphibious assault ship enters Atlantic
7
Everything you need to know about Russia’s Su-35 multirole fighter jet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама