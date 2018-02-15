Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin made no decision to classify information about casualties in Syria — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 15, 13:43 UTC+3

On February 14 the Kremlin spokesman asked the media to avoid falling into the trap of distorted facts

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has made no decision to classify information about casualties in Syria, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No, the president did not make such a decision. All we could say on this subject we have said already. We have nothing to add," Peskov stated.

In the wake of allegedly heavy Russian casualties in Syria Peskov on February 14 asked the media to avoid falling into the trap of distorted facts.

Read also

Kremlin urges media not to rely on misinformation on developments in Syria

"We are asking you not to be guided by erroneous information - intentional or unintentional - and to take a serious attitude to describing such potentially important episodes so as not to fall into the trap of distorted facts," he said about media rumors many Russians were killed in Syria’s Deiz ez-Zor province on February 7.

In view of the lack of specific evidence Peskov said it was impossible to understand the question he heard from the media about the possibility of declaring a day of mourning over allegedly heavy Russian casualties in Syria on February 7. Also, Peskov said the Kremlin had no detailed information that would make it possible to say how many Russians were in Syria.

"It should not be ruled out that Russian citizens may be present in Syrian territory. They have nothing to do with the Russian Armed Forces. This is all that can be said. In any case Russian citizens will be Russian citizens regardless of anything," Peskov concluded.

Earlier, a source at the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS that Western media claims about tens and even hundreds of killed Russians in Syria were "classical disinformation."

The CBS television network last week claimed that Russian citizens were among the pro-government militias in Syria who on February 7 allegedly attacked the headquarters of the Washington-backed Syrian Democratic Forces near Khusham in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor Province. The US-led coalition dealt a strike against the pro-government groups.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier the Syrian militias in Deir ez-Zor province came under the coalition’s fire because they had not coordinated their operations with the Russian military. Twenty five militiamen were injured in the incident. There are no Russian military servicemen in that area, the Defense Ministry said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US, Kurdish allies virtually in open confrontation with Syrian army, says Russian diplomat
2
Figure skaters Tarasova, Morozov fail to win Olympic medal, blame it on nervousness
3
Russia's Olyunin injured in snowboard cross semifinal at PyeongChang Olympics
4
Missile division in central Russia to get Yars ICBMs by end of 2018
5
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
6
Diplomat slams reports on numerous Russian deaths in Syria as terrorist-produced fake news
7
Kamaz plans to shell out millions for development of unmanned vehicles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама