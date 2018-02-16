Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

No new information about Russians killed in Syria — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 16, 12:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On February 15, the Kremlin spokesman said that Putin had not given orders to classify the information about the country’s citizens killed in Syria

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no new information about the number of Russians killed in Syria, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We have no new information," he said, commenting on western media reports citing new numbers. "We have already said all we can say on the matter," the Kremlin spokesman added.

On February 15, Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had not given orders to classify the information about the country’s citizens killed in Syria.

Read also

Diplomat slams reports on numerous Russian deaths in Syria as terrorist-produced fake news

Putin made no decision to classify information about casualties in Syria — Kremlin

Kremlin urges media not to rely on misinformation on developments in Syria

MP slams fake news reports about numerous Russian deaths in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

On February 14, the presidential spokesman called on the media to refrain from relying on "distorted information." "We call for adopting a serious approach to reporting about such important events rather than rely on information which has been distorted either deliberately or unintentionally," he said, commenting on media reports claiming that a large number of Russians had been killed in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor on February 7.

Peskov also cited the lack of information when asked about the possibility of declaring a day of mourning. Besides, according to the presidential spokesman, the Kremlin does not have enough information to draw conclusions about the number of Russians who were in Syria at the moment. "We cannot rule out that there may be Russian nationals in Syria but they are not connected with the Armed Forces, and this is all that can be said. In any case, they are still our citizens, no matter what," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that "reports about the death of dozens and even hundreds of Russian nationals are a classic example of disinformation." "There were not 400, 200, 100 or even ten (who died), according to preliminary information, in a fight the cause of which is being investigated. Five people, who allegedly were Russian citizens, may have been killed. Several people suffered wounds but it requires verification, particularly as to whether all of them are Russian nationals," Zakharova said.

"I would like to stress that they are not military servicemen," she added. "The Russian presidential administration and Defense Ministry have promptly clarified that there were no Russian military servicemen in the area targeted by the US-led coalition."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov stresses that US intends to carve up parts of Syria
2
Russian defense contractor completes trials of new-generation fighter jet
3
Russian aircraft producer to deliver first batch of Sukhoi-57 fighter jets in 2019
4
Merkel assures planned Nord-2 stream poses no threat to EU energy security
5
Russian ambassador meets with Ukraine’s Timoshenko on sidelines of Munich conference
6
Russian and Ukrainian top diplomats discuss Ukrainian settlement, UN role in Donbass
7
Figure skaters Tarasova, Morozov fail to win Olympic medal, blame it on nervousness
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама