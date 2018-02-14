MP slams fake news reports about numerous Russian deaths in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Media reports about a large number of Russians killed in a US-led coalition’s attack in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor on February 7 are fake, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Defense Committee Vladimir Shamanov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Judging by the intelligence agencies’ assessments, there are many signs showing that someone is deliberately overstating the actual situation," Shamanov said.

"The information is being verified. However, there is no true and reliable information, unfortunately," the senior Russian lawmaker pointed out.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on February 7, a Syrian militia unit was attacked by the US-led coalition in the Deir ez-Zor province, as a result of lacking coordination with the Russian military. The attack left 25 militiamen wounded. However, there were no Russian military servicemen in the area, the Defense Ministry said.