Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

MP slams fake news reports about numerous Russian deaths in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 14, 11:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Media reports about a large number of Russians killed in a US-led coalition attack on the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor on February 7 are false, a lawmaker says

Share
1 pages in this article
Deir ez-Zor, Syria

Deir ez-Zor, Syria

© AP Photo

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Media reports about a large number of Russians killed in a US-led coalition’s attack in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor on February 7 are fake, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Defense Committee Vladimir Shamanov told reporters on Wednesday.

Read also

Foreign Ministry refutes reports about Russians killed in Syria — source

Al Nusra, White Helmets may be plotting chemical weapons attack in Syria, military warns

Russia cautions US not to ignore Turkey’s position on Syrian Kurds, says Lavrov

US seizing economic assets in Syria instead of fighting IS — top brass

"Judging by the intelligence agencies’ assessments, there are many signs showing that someone is deliberately overstating the actual situation," Shamanov said.

"The information is being verified. However, there is no true and reliable information, unfortunately," the senior Russian lawmaker pointed out.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on February 7, a Syrian militia unit was attacked by the US-led coalition in the Deir ez-Zor province, as a result of lacking coordination with the Russian military. The attack left 25 militiamen wounded. However, there were no Russian military servicemen in the area, the Defense Ministry said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin urges media not to rely on misinformation on developments in Syria
2
MP slams fake news reports about numerous Russian deaths in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
3
Arctic LNG-2 project may become part of Saudi Aramco's gas strategy
4
Trailblazing Russian tuberculosis vaccine may be ready for the market in 2019
5
Pacific Fleet warship conducts live firing exercises
6
Argentina offers $ 4.9 mln reward for information about lost submarine — media
7
Press review: Russian mercenaries killed in Syria and Abbas seeks Moscow’s diplomatic sway
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама