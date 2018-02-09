Russian ambassador comments on Moscow-Washington relations

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The lack of predictability with today’s US authorities is one of the key problems of the relations between Russia and the United States, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel.

The diplomat also did not rule out that the bilateral relationship between the two countries could get even worse. "Sizing up the situation, I have to say that difficult times are ahead for us, as we will have to live amid today’s environment. We are not confident as of today that the relations will not get even worse," he said, adding though that the policy of "sanctions is going down the drain, but we (Moscow) are not afraid of sanctions."

Antonov considers the fact that the US colleagues are unpredictable to be "one of the main problems" now. "You do not know what will happen tomorrow, how they will behave," he said.

"On the one hand, obviously one cannot solve any global issues without us, which the US are aware of, but on the other hand, they are doing their best to make the Russian-US relationship even more complicated, in order to prove a stumbling block here, and halt the settlement of global issues, which affect the US themselves, I would mention international terrorism in the first place," the diplomat said.

Meanwhile, he ambassador considers it inevitable for the two countries to eventually enter into a constructive cooperation. "We are destined for cooperation with the US," he said, adding that "the two countries need each other."

Russia’s government has developed a number of its own initiatives aimed at improving the relations between Moscow and Washington, Antonov said. "We have quite a few ideas how we could restore the dialogue between our two states," he said.