Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian ambassador comments on Moscow-Washington relations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 09, 9:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian ambassador believes lack of predictability is one of the key problems of the Russia-US relations

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The lack of predictability with today’s US authorities is one of the key problems of the relations between Russia and the United States, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel.

Read also

US efforts to turn Russia into its vassal are doomed to failure, Lavrov says

Russian Foreign Ministry calls for looking into US-led coalition’s attack in Syria

US threats put the brakes on Russian coal exports via North Korea, ambassador says

No plans to apply sanctions against Russian sovereign debt — US Secretary of Treasury

The diplomat also did not rule out that the bilateral relationship between the two countries could get even worse. "Sizing up the situation, I have to say that difficult times are ahead for us, as we will have to live amid today’s environment. We are not confident as of today that the relations will not get even worse," he said, adding though that the policy of "sanctions is going down the drain, but we (Moscow) are not afraid of sanctions."

Antonov considers the fact that the US colleagues are unpredictable to be "one of the main problems" now. "You do not know what will happen tomorrow, how they will behave," he said.

"On the one hand, obviously one cannot solve any global issues without us, which the US are aware of, but on the other hand, they are doing their best to make the Russian-US relationship even more complicated, in order to prove a stumbling block here, and halt the settlement of global issues, which affect the US themselves, I would mention international terrorism in the first place," the diplomat said.

Meanwhile, he ambassador considers it inevitable for the two countries to eventually enter into a constructive cooperation. "We are destined for cooperation with the US," he said, adding that "the two countries need each other."

Russia’s government has developed a number of its own initiatives aimed at improving the relations between Moscow and Washington, Antonov said. "We have quite a few ideas how we could restore the dialogue between our two states," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Olympic athletes from Russia take part in Winter Games opening ceremony
2
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
3
Three injured as explosion hits residential building in Russia’s St. Petersburg
4
Putin expects Russia will achieve normal relations with West
5
Russia’s EU envoy slams Europe’s lack of political will to lift anti-Russian sanctions
6
Japan’s ski jumper Kasai now world’s only athlete to compete at eight Winter Olympics
7
IS terrorists 'feel at ease' near US base in Syria’s Al-Tanf, diplomat says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама