No plans to apply sanctions against Russian sovereign debt — US Secretary of Treasury

WASHINGTON, February 6. /TASS/. The US Administration does not intend to apply restrictions against the Russian sovereign debt and its derivative securities, US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday.

"I think we are targeted on specific sanctions to bad individuals and companies, as opposed to sanctions on the debt," Mnuchin said.

Extension of sanctions against the Russian sovereign debt and Russian derivative securities may lead to adverse consequences not merely for the Russian but also for the global financial market and for US investors, the US Treasury Department cautioned earlier in its report.