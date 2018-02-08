Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US efforts to turn Russia into its vassal are doomed to failure, Lavrov says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 08, 18:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Washington’s anti-Russian campaign is already "a household name," according to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 8./TASS/. US attempts to isolate Russia and make it a country under its tutelage are doomed to failure, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a meeting arranged to mark Diplomats’ Day on Thursday.

Read also

Russia’s Foreign Ministry notes anti-Russian focus of US nuclear doctrine

"Washington’s anti-Russian campaign that is already a household name, has assumed an unprecedented scope," Lavrov said. "Its aim is to once again try to turn Russia into a country under its control. Such attempts are doomed to failure. Isolating Russia, making it sacrifice its principles, and solving their problems at our expense are not going to work," he said.

The Russian diplomat said the West, "worried by the loss of its influence, is desperate to maintain its hegemony and hinder the objective process of the shaping of a new polycentric world order, restrain the development of new world centers, including Russia."

He emphasized that Russia had repeatedly faced outside challenges in its history, "which it was overcoming successfully with an active role of the Russian diplomatic service". "It will stay this way," the minister pledged.

Persons
Sergey Lavrov
