Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin, Rouhani confirm commitment to Iran nuclear deal

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 06, 13:10 UTC+3

The two presidents also discussed the Syrian crisis

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani have held a telephone conversation, confirming commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran’s nuclear program, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"The parties confirmed commitment to the consistent implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for Iran’s nuclear program, which is important for maintaining global peace and stability," the statement reads.

Read also

Moscow rules out any reconsideration of Iran nuclear deal at present

Iran nuclear deal breakdown to entail chaos in international relations — Lavrov

Lavrov slams US statements on Iran nuclear deal

Kremlin emphasizes need to keep Iran nuclear deal in force

The two presidents also exchanged views on the Yemen crisis and ways to resolve the Palestine issue. "There also was a discussion of pressing issues concerning bilateral cooperation in various fields," the Kremlin press service said, adding that "a decision has been made to maintain contacts on various levels."

Putin and Rouhani pointed to effective cooperation between Russia, Iran and Turkey on the Astana platform.

"The parties pointed to effective cooperation between Russian, Iran and Turkey on the Astana platform," the statement reads. "They expressed readiness to continue coordinating their steps to promote the platform and put new issues on the agenda," the Kremlin press service added.

Putin and Rouhani also exchanged views on the outcome of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi in late January. "It was stressed that the decisions made there were aimed at providing a significant impetus to the political settlement process in Syria based on the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, as well as at improving the situation in the region," the statement said.

On December 30, 2016, the Syrian government and armed opposition made an agreement declaring a ceasefire across the country, which had been brokered by Russia and Turkey. In addition to the UN-sponsored talks in Geneva, Russia, Turkey and Iran organized a series of intra-Syrian consultations in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana, seeking to ensure the ceasefire. At an Astana meeting in May 2017, Russia, Iran and Turkey signed a memorandum on setting up de-escalation zones in Syria, which entered into force on May 6, 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia requests Turkish assistance in returning remains of downed fighter jet in Syria
2
Mastercard mulls over prospects of cash withdrawals from POS terminals in Russian stores
3
Kremlin: Russia deploying arms on its soil not cause for other countries’ concern
4
Nine killed in car crash in northwest Russia
5
Palestinian diplomat wants Russia to play key role in Middle East peace process
6
Maria Sharapova’s participation in WTA Moscow River Cup still unclear
7
Fighter pilot killed in Syria jet downing posthumously nominated for Hero of Russia title
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама