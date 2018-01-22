Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Iran nuclear deal breakdown to entail chaos in int’l relations - Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 22, 0:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

It may entail a mishmash when everyone is for himself, Russian Foreign Minister said

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The breakdown of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, as well as failure on other international agreements will inevitably entail a turmoil in international affairs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Kommersant daily on Sunday.

"If international deals agreed by the leading countries on this or that conflict are broken down, it may entail a mishmash when everyone is for himself. It will be very sad," he stressed. "I think it is unacceptable, be it Iran, Syria, Libya, Yemen, the Korean Peninsula, which also had an agreement of 2005 committing to paper what North Korea and others must do. A couple of weeks after it was signed, the Americans ‘dug out’ an old story about some account in a Macau bank and used it as pretext to arrest North Korean account."

According to the Russian top diplomat, debates about the legitimacy of this step may never end. "But the fact is that there was an agreement to stop confrontation and any provocative actions. It did not work," he noted. "The biggest problem now is the ability to negotiate."

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the deal on Iran’s nuclear program, was signed between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015. On January 16, 2016, the parties to the deal announced beginning of its implementation. Under the deal, Iran undertakes to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.

Last week, Trump said his country would withdraw from the JCPOA if changes were not brought into it. In his words, he was "waiving the application of certain nuclear sanctions, but only in order to secure our European allies’ agreement to fix the terrible flaws of the Iran nuclear deal.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian forces re-deployed from Afrin after Turkey’s offensive - Russia’s Defense Ministry
2
US President Trump forced into making anti-Russian decisions - Foreign Minister Lavrov
3
Russia’s Zagitova wins 2018 European Figure Skating Championships
4
Russian top diplomat calls on West to respect Russia’s red lines in foreign policy
5
Russian Kamaz-Master’s crew wins 2018 Dakar rally in trucks category
6
School in Russia’s Siberia reopens after teenager’s axe assault on teacher, classmates
7
Assad describes Turkey’s operation in Afrin as support to terrorism in Syria - SANA
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама