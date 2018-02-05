Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow rules out any reconsideration of Iran nuclear deal at present

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 05, 12:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A Russian diplomat warns that any revisions to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program, which Washington is pushing for, is out of the question now

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned that any revisions to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, which Washington is pushing for, is out of the question now.

Read also

Russian envoy slams Trump’s remarks on Iran deal as tactic to blackmail EU

"There is no way of revising, improving, updating or otherwise rectifying the JCPOA in the current climate. Too many events, which have unfolded recently, have deepened distrust between Washington and Tehran. Certain steps are being taken, which not only placed doubts on the US commitment to the nuclear deal, but in fact intensify pressure on the Islamic Republic. Under such conditions, I personally can’t imagine any reset of negotiations [on the issue]," he said in an interview with Izvestia newspaper, published on Monday.

The diplomat described Washington’s ultimatums demanding further concessions from Iran as an "unacceptable method" which will yield no results.

The senior diplomat specifically pointed out a number of issues which Washington is actively pushing onto the international agenda but which are not related to the terms of the agreement.

"Iran is being accused of all sins and criticized for actions which, in our view, only constitute the country's efforts to defend its own interests. Instead of fostering a normal dialogue, the US resorts to blackmailing. No one makes any concessions with that sort of attitude towards these affairs," Ryabkov emphasized.

"So, I do not really see how the American side is going to move ahead on this issue. In any case, we have repeatedly stressed, and I do so once again, that we should not proceed with reconsidering the JCPOA, it is a direct path to undermining the agreement. We feel it is only more than obvious that the consequences of the deal’s possible termination, if it comes to it, would be extremely negative. Both in terms of sustainability of the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and in terms of the perception of the US’ negotiation abilities in a number of capitals," the diplomat concluded.

Read also

Senior Russian lawmaker slams US initiative to review Iran nuke deal

The Iranian nuclear deal and Trump’s stance

In July 2015, Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, namely Russia, China, UK, France and the US, plus Germany reached an agreement on Tehran’s nuclear program. They adopted the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which stipulates lifting the sanctions, which the UN and EU had imposed on the Islamic Republic over its nuclear program in exchange for Iran’s commitment to limiting its nuclear activities and bringing it under international control. In January 2016, it was announced that the agreement came into force and Washington removed the restrictions.

On January 12, 2018, President Donald Trump said that the US would withdraw from the deal unless it was amended. The White House occupant pointed out that he again waived sanctions against Iran, which had been lifted as part of the international agreement, but it was done "only in order to secure our European allies' agreement to fix the terrible flaws of the Iran nuclear deal,".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Blizzard of the century blankets Moscow, 1.2 mln cubic meters removed
2
Kremlin alarmed that terrorists in Syria possess anti-aircraft MANPADS
3
Russian weapons deliver strikes on area from which Su-25 was shot down
4
Russia’s Su-25 fighter jet shot down by militants in Syria - defense ministry
5
List of entrepreneurs, who want to return to Russia, handed to Putin
6
Press review: Russia, US to concur on New START and terrorists down Russian jet over Syria
7
IOC’s decision not to invite cleared Russian athletes to Olympics inexplicable — lawmaker
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама