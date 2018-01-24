Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian envoy slams Trump’s remarks on Iran deal as tactic to blackmail EU

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 24, 14:50 UTC+3

According to the Russian envoy, Trump’s recent statements are an "attempt to blackmail the European participants in the deal"

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

BRUSSELS, January 24./ TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s statements on the Iran nuclear deal are aimed at blackmailing the European Union (EU), Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told TASS on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Holocaust Remembrance Day event at the European Parliament.

"It is difficult to consider Trump’s recent statements as anything other than an attempt to blackmail the European participants in the deal," the Russian diplomat said. "They have been holding intensive consultations with each other and Tehran, Iran’s foreign minister has been here," he added.

At the same time, Chizhov stressed that Moscow did not see any reason for amending the JCPOA. "The IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) is the one to verify the implementation of the document," he said, noting that "they [IAEA officials] have said many times that Iran has been abiding by the terms of the deal." The Russian envoy also said that Moscow had been maintaining dialogue with all the participants of the deal.

Iran deal details

The JCPOA, signed in Vienna in the summer of 2015, involves Iran, Russia, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. It stipulates that Tehran should produce no weapons-grade plutonium and reduce its stockpiles of enriched uranium in return for the removal of international sanctions.

Read also

Russian lawmaker slams Trump’s statements on Iran as 'provocative'

After Iran implemented its obligations, verified by IAEA inspections, then-US President Barack Obama lifted sanctions imposed on Tehran over its attempts to develop nuclear weapons. At the same time, other restrictions, including those concerning ballistic missiles, remained in place.

On October 13, 2017, incumbent US President Donald Trump announced a new strategy towards Iran, stipulating that Washington would seek to amend the JCPOA in order to curb Iran’s "destabilizing influence." Trump refused to certify the agreement on January 13.

The White House occupant recently said that Washington would withdraw from the JCPOA unless "the deal’s disastrous flaws" were fixed. Trump noted that he was "waiving the application of certain nuclear sanctions, but only in order to secure our European allies’ agreement to fix the terrible flaws of the Iran nuclear deal."

EU’s stance

The European participants in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran’s nuclear program do not seem to be willing to change their position concerning the need to preserve the document in its current form, the Russian diplomat stated.

"There are no clear signs that the European members of the six-party group (Russia, China, France, Germany the United Kingdom and the United States) have changed their position seeking to support the US," the Russian envoy said in response to the relevant question.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet starts flights with cutting-edge weaponry
2
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber started flight trials last week — source
3
Serial production of Armata tanks to begin in 2020 — source
4
IOC ‘not humiliating Russia’ by inviting clean athletes only to 2018 Games — Bach
5
State Duma ratifies deal on integrating South Ossetia forces into Russian army
6
IOC bars Russian figure skaters Stolbova, Bukin from 2018 Olympics
7
Russian envoy slams PACE for failing to grasp Donbass crisis as intra-Ukrainian conflict
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама