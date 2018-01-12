Kremlin emphasizes need to keep Iran nuclear deal in force

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The Kremlin is confident that there is a need to keep agreements concerning Iran’s nuclear issue in force, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are committed to the idea that there is a need to preserve the agreements concerning Iran’s nuclear issue," he said. "In this case, each signatory party is free to assess the document in its own way but the document reflects a consensus reached by many parties. It may be perfect of flawed, but it is the only foundation for this consensus," Peskov added.

He also said that in this regard, for Russia "it is highly important to preserve the document’s viability."

Bloomberg reported earlier that US President Donald Trump had made a decision to extend sanctions on Iran. It means that he has kept in force the 2015 agreement on Iran’s nuclear issue and provided additional time to the White House and US Congress in order to draw up a bill on new restrictions against Tehran.

On January 10, the Associated Press reported citing a source in the Washington administration that Trump was inclined to extend sanctions against Iran. However, according to Bloomberg, the final decision was made only on Thursday afternoon.