Kremlin: US sanctions unpredictability forces Moscow to ‘be constantly on guard’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 01, 12:12 UTC+3

The Kremlin spokesman has called US an unpredictable partner

© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Washington’s unpredictability regarding anti-Russian sanctions forces Moscow to ‘be constantly on guard,’ Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"To our deep regret, we have to deal with quite an unpredictable partner: the US can do it [make a decision on new sanctions] both today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow and, unfortunately, the decisions made are of quite unpredictable nature," the Kremlin spokesman said, responding to a reporter’s question about Russia’s readiness for any negative outcome, should the United States broaden anti-Russian sanctions, including a ban on the purchase of Russian government bonds by investors.

