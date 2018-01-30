US ‘Kremlin List’ means nothing to Russia — PM

GORKI, January 30. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday Russia cares little about the so-called US Kremlin List as it means nothing to it.

"What does this list means? I would say nothing, zero. It tends to zero. Just imagine an opposite situation when we issue a list embracing the entire Trump situation, the House of Representatives, the Senate, the Supreme Court, the Attorney General’s office, what will happen in the United States? Nothing. The same will happen in our country, i.e. nothing," he said after talks with his visiting Belgian counterpart, Charles Michel.

The Russian government will respond adequately to possible further US anti-Russian sanctions, he said.

"If we talk about other consequences, certainly, all the authorities in our country, I mean the executive, the legislative power, and, of course, the president will keep a close eye on other forms of implementing this law. If they take place, they will be followed by a response. What response? It will be adequate to what happens," Medvedev said.

"Given all sorts of lists, we have no other people to speak with the United States, nor do they have other officials," he added.

"That is why I think that the meaning of such lists, in particular the official section, tends to zero. Nevertheless, it is the implementation of the act that has been passed and that has an absolutely discriminatory character in respect of our country and that, undoubtedly, will mar our contacts, our relations for a rather long time. And this is bad," Medvedev stressed.

The US Department of Treasury on Monday released an open version of the so-called Kremlin List that includes all members of the Russian government, along with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, chiefs of the presidential administration, heads of some state corporations and state banks, as well as businessmen which have, according to American sources, no less than $1 bln.

The list in total includes 210 people. It is divided into several parts: the presidential administration, the cabinet of ministers, political leaders and oligarchs. It also contains a classified annex with additional information. Those on the secret roster may have a lower rank or have property worth less than $1 bln, the Department of Treasury noted.

The specified list is not a sanctions list, according to the Department of Treasury, and no restrictions have been imposed automatically against those on the roster.