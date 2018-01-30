Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s envoy to US slams anti-Russian sanctions as ‘dead-end policy’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 30, 13:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Anatoly Antonov believes that it is impossible to scare Russia with sanctions

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov believes it is impossible to scare Russia with sanctions and this is nothing but a dead-end, he said on Tuesday in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"We are trying to explain that sanctions are a dead-end policy. We won’t be bullied by any sanctions. What I am saying right now is not merely a slogan, I actually believe it is so," he said.

Read also

Putin's spokesman says he cares little about being on US 'Kremlin List'

Washington in fact rates persons on 'Kremlin list' as US enemies — Putin's spokesman

Russian senator compares US 'Kremlin Report' to Kremlin phone book

Senator lambasts US ‘Kremlin List’ as breach of all principles of international relations

Key facts about the US 'Kremlin report'

Antonov also noted that he is the only ambassador in the world who is sanctioned. "I am sanctioned by the European Union and Canada. I would like to ask the following question: do those politicians, those people who are imposing sanctions against Russia really think that we will roll over and not defend our position?"

Earlier, the US administration held a secret briefing for the US Congress on the introduction of sanctions against Russia.

Washington was expected to announce the introduction of a package of sanctions against those individuals and companies who are large customers of Russia’s defense industry within Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). In addition, the US Department of Treasury was due to submit to Congress the infamous ‘Kremlin List’, a roster of officials, politicians and other influential businesspeople analyzing their connections to Russian leadership. It also has to include companies with public ownership.

These materials are supposed to be used later, when Washington can hammer out further measures against Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Iran to pull forces from Syria at Damascus’ request — diplomat
2
Russian intelligence chief visits US to discuss war on terror — ambassador
3
Putin makes tongue-in-cheek comment on his absence from US 'Kremlin List'
4
Russia, Iran, Turkey ready to work on Syrian settlement — diplomat
5
Putin emphasizes Russian military ranks high among world’s leading armies
6
Russian pianist wins Grammy for instrumental performance
7
Russian PM jokes that cabinet members not on US ‘Kremlin List’ should step down
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама