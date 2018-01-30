Russia’s envoy to US slams anti-Russian sanctions as ‘dead-end policy’

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov believes it is impossible to scare Russia with sanctions and this is nothing but a dead-end, he said on Tuesday in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"We are trying to explain that sanctions are a dead-end policy. We won’t be bullied by any sanctions. What I am saying right now is not merely a slogan, I actually believe it is so," he said.

Antonov also noted that he is the only ambassador in the world who is sanctioned. "I am sanctioned by the European Union and Canada. I would like to ask the following question: do those politicians, those people who are imposing sanctions against Russia really think that we will roll over and not defend our position?"

Earlier, the US administration held a secret briefing for the US Congress on the introduction of sanctions against Russia.

Washington was expected to announce the introduction of a package of sanctions against those individuals and companies who are large customers of Russia’s defense industry within Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). In addition, the US Department of Treasury was due to submit to Congress the infamous ‘Kremlin List’, a roster of officials, politicians and other influential businesspeople analyzing their connections to Russian leadership. It also has to include companies with public ownership.

These materials are supposed to be used later, when Washington can hammer out further measures against Russia.