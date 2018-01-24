Lavrov warns Tillerson against fanning tensions on Korean Peninsula

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a telephone conversation with his US counterpart Rex Tillerson warned against an escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula the aggressive rhetoric against Pyongyang leads to, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Russian and US foreign ministers expressed the unanimity the DPRK must strictly follow the requirements of the UN Security Council, which has repeatedly condemned its nuclear tests and missile launches. Once again Lavrov warned against an escalation of tensions in the area of the Korean Peninsula the aggressive rhetoric against North Korea, including creation of blocs hostile to it and threats of a sea blockade leads to," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.