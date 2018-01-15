Pyongyang accuses Washington of undermining inter-Korean talks

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. North Korea has accused the United States of attempting to disrupt its dialogue with South Korea, the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of North Korea's ruling party, wrote on Monday.

The paper says Washington is "preparing to deploy its strategic military assets around the Korean Peninsula."

"The US is repeating its pledge not to ease sanctions and pressure until the North abandons nuclear and ballistic missile programs. It is throwing cold water on an atmosphere of reconciliation," the newspaper wrote.

The newspaper warns that North Korea has various options that can be used against Washington at an appropriate time.

Early this year, the first signs of thaw were seen in relations between North and South Korea. The two countries held talks at the ministerial level on January 9, for the first time since December 2015, in Panmunjom, a small village located in the demilitarized zone.

The sides agreed that North Korea will send its delegation, including officials, to the Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang. Seoul and Washington have also postponed their annual military drills Foal Eagle and Key Resolve, which irritate Pyongyang.