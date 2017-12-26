Moscow ready to act as mediator between US, North Korea, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to act as a mediator between the United States and North Korea, but the conflicting sides should give their consent to this, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Russia is ready if both sides need it and want it," Peskov said. "It is impossible to become a mediator between two parties only if one side seeks so, the will of two sides is needed here. As the exchange of confrontational rhetoric is between Pyongyang and Washington, therefore Russia’s readiness is rather evident to open the way for de-escalating tensions."

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula again flared up in late November when Pyongyang carried out a new missile launch after a 75-day pause. According to the KCNA, a Hwasong-15 new-type missile covered a distance of 950 kilometers in a span of 53 minutes rising to an altitude of 4,475 kilometers. Pyongyang claimed that this missile was capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and the entire territory of the US was within its range.

On December 4, American and South Korean Air Forces launched their biggest-ever joint drills. In response, North Korea strongly condemned the maneuvers.