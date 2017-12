UNITED NATIONS, December 22. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council has further toughened sanctions against North Korea following a ballistic missile test on November 29.

On Friday, the US-initiated draft resolution was supported by all of the 15 member states of the UN Security Council, including Russia and China.

Resolutely condemning the missile test, the resolution imposes a ban on supplies of crude oil and oil products and insists all countries expel North Korean labor migrants.

This is the fourth resolution on North Korea in 2017 and the third one toughening the anti-North Korean sanctions during the year.